Bologna-Napoli: raddoppio Osimhen. Il Napoli è avanti 0-2

Vittorio Policastro
APRIL 2023, Victor Osimhen, fonte foto: www.calciomercato.com

Il Napoli è avanti 0-2 con il Bologna con la doppietta di Victor Osimhen che si porta a 24 gol stagionali.

