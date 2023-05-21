LIVE – Napoli-Inter: vantaggio Napoli con Anguissa

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Dopo l’espulsione di Roberto Gagliardini, è stato un dominio assoluto della squadra di Spalletti che trova il vantaggio con un gol al 67′ di Zambo Anguissa.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Napoli-Inter: Espusione per Gagliardini, Inter in 10
Articolo successivoLIVE – Napoli-Inter: gol annullato al Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE