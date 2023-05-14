LIVE – Monza-Napoli: tiro di Rrahmani

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Sponda di Osimhen e conclusione di Rrahmani, tiro alto sopra la traversa

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Monza-Napoli: ammonito Caldirola
Articolo successivoLIVE – Monza-Napoli: tiro di Anguissa, para Di Gregorio

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE