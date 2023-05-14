LIVE – Monza-Napoli: opportunità da entrambe le parti

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Nei primi 10 minuti opportunità da entrambi i lati: prima Zielinski con il tiro alto di poco, poi un paio di occasioni per Dany Mota

