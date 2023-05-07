    Napoli-Fiorentina, l’omaggio dei dirigenti viola

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    In mattinata la dirigenza della Fiorentina, in trasferta per la gara odierna contro il Napoli alle 18, ha visitato ed omaggiato il murales di Maradona:

    Articolo precedenteNapoli Primavera, finisce 1-1 contro il Milan. Azzurri ancora sedicesimi
    Articolo successivoADL su Twitter: “Ho ricevuto questo messaggio da parte di Koulibaly”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE