La Curva A scende in campo: striscione pro Lazio!

    Particolare striscione appeso dai tifosi della curva A nei pressi di piazza Municipio. Esso recita una frase di incoraggiamento alla Lazio per il match di stasera:

    “Lazio vinci per noi”

