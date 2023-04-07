    ULTIM’ORA – Infortunio Simeone, il tweet del SSC Napoli

    Carmine Acierno
    Con una nota ufficiale sul proprio sito, l’SSC Napoli ha specificato l’infortunio di Giovanni Simeone dopo Lecce-Napoli 1-2:

    “Giovanni Simeone è uscito nella ripresa di Lecce-Napoli per un risentimento alla coscia destra”.

