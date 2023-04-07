    LIVE – Autogoal del Lecce e il Napoli torna in vantaggio! Lecce 1-2 Napoli

    Scritto da:
    Simone Improta
    -

    Il Napoli torna in vantaggio a Lecce grazie un clamoroso autogoal di Falcone.

    Gallo devia un pallone che Falcone non riesce a trattenere e dunque il Napoli torna in vantaggio per 1-2.

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Il Lecce la pareggia con Di Francesco! Lecce 1-1 Napoli
    Articolo successivoUltim’ora – Un azzurro ammonito: salterà Napoli-Verona

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE