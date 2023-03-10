    Video MN – L’arrivo del pullman dell’Atalanta a Napoli

    Scritto da:
    Simone Improta
    -

    In questo momento è arrivato il pullman dell’Atalanta a Napoli in vista della gara di domani alle ore 18:00 al Diego Armando Maradona.

    Articolo precedenteGdS – Le ultime di formazione su Napoli-Atalanta
    Articolo successivoTMW – Napoli-Atalanta, Probabili Formazioni: Osimhen sfida Hojlund

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE