    LIVE – Vecino porta in vantaggio la Lazio! Napoli 0-1 Lazio

    Scritto da:
    Simone Improta
    -

    Si sblocca il match al Maradona.

    Lazio in vantaggio col super goal di Vecino.

    L’uruguayano segna un super goal col destro fuori dall’area di rigore azzurra e ora la Lazio è in vantaggio al Maradona.

