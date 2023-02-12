    Un top del Sassuolo si ferma, a rischio per il Napoli!

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Al 12′ minuto di Udinese-Sassuolo, Domenico Berardi, stella neroverde, ha dovuto abbandonare il campo dopo un infortunio muscolare. L’infortunio, che sembra d’identità importante, potrebbe compromettere la sua presenza nella sfida contro il Napoli.

