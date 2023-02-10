    Napoli-Cremonese, il punto sulla vendita dei biglietti

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    La vendita dei biglietti per Napoli-Cremonese, in programma domenica sera al Maradona alle 20:30, è ancora aperta. Sono 288 i tifosi grigiorossi che hanno acquistato un biglietto per il Settore Ospiti del Maradona. Lo riporta Cuoregrigiorosso.com

