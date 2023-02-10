Milan 1-0 Torino; I rossoneri tornano al terzo posto in classifica

Scritto da:
Simone Improta
-
Milan Torino

Col successo sul Torino di questa sera, il Milan torna al terzo posto a -15 dal Napoli capolista a ma soli due punti dall’Inter.

I granata, invece, restano al settimo posto a 8 lunghezze di distanza dall’Atalanta sesta.

