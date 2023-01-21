    Zielinski a DAZN: “Contenti per il gol nel finale ma dobbiamo rimanere concentrati”

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Ai microfoni di Dazn Piotr Zielinski ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni dopo il primo tempo contro la Salernitana:

    “Bisognava concludere di più e alla fine ci siamo riusciti. Siamo contenti per il gol nel finale ma dobbiamo rimanere concentrati”.

