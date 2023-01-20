    UFFICIALE – Caso Prusvalenze: 15 punti di penalizzazione per la Juventus

    Scritto da:
    Simone Improta
    -
    Penalizzazione Juve

    Ora è ufficiale, 15 punti di penalizzazione per la Juventus.

    La richiesta dei bianconeri era di 9 punti ma la corte d’appello decide di aumentarli.

    La penalizzazione riguarderà la classifica attuale.

    Ora la Juventus è fuori dalla zona Champions.

