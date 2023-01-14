    Piantedosi: “In arrivo provvedimento per i tifosi del Napoli!”

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Un tweet di Giovanni Capuano ha riportato le dichiarazioni del ministro degli interni Piantedosi dopo lo scontro dei tifosi azzurri con quelli della Roma sull’A1 di Arezzo. Di seguito il tweet:

    Articolo precedenteCremonese-Monza, le formazioni ufficiali
    Articolo successivoNapoli-Juventus Primavera – Gli azzurrini di mister Frustalupi fanno bis e battono di nuovo la Juventus

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE