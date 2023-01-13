    LIVE – Il Napoli raddoppia con Kvaratskhelia, Napoli 2-0 Juventus

    Scritto da:
    Simone Improta
    -
    Kvaratskhelia Napoli Juventus

    Il Napoli è in vantaggio di due goal contro la Juventus.

    Ha segnato Kvaratskhelia al minuto 38esimo minuto il 2-0 del Napoli sulla Juventus.

    Ora rimane da fare una sola cosa per la Juve di Allegri: Attaccare.

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Osimhen porta in vantaggio gli azzurri: Napoli 1-0 Juventus
    Articolo successivoDAZN – Napoli-Juve, Rrahmani: “Abbiamo il risultato e dobbiamo provare a segnare il terzo gol”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE