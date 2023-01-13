FOTO – Ssc Napoli, diramata la lista dei convocati per la partita contro la Juventus

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

La Ssc Napoli, con un post sui propri profili social, ha diramato la lista dei convocati per il big match di stasera contro la Juventus. Poche le sorprese nella lista, Luciano Spalletti ha tutti i suoi elementi a disposizione.

