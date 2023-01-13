DAZN – Napoli-Juve, Rrahmani: “Abbiamo il risultato e dobbiamo provare a segnare il terzo gol”

Vittorio Policastro
Rrahmani Napoli Juve

Nell’intervallo di Napoli-Juve, è intervenuto Amir Rrahmani per commentare il gol della Juventus: “E’ stata un’azione molto veloce, ma noi dovevamo essere più precisi. Ora siamo in vantaggio e dobbiamo provare a segnare il terzo gol”.

