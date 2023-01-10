    ULTIM’ORA – La società mette gli ultimi biglietti di curve inferiore in vendita! I dettagli

    Ultimissimi tagliandi disponibili, come si apprende da ticketone.it, per la sfida di venerdì tra Napoli e Juventus messi in vendita dalla società in questi minuti: i settori interessati sono le curve inferiori, al prezzo di 50 euro.

