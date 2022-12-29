    ULTIM’ORA – È morto Pelè: l’ex campione brasiliano aveva 82 anni!

    Dopo un lungo calvario è morto l’ex campione brasiliano Pelé. Considerato tra i migliori calciatori di tutti i tempi O Rey ha combattuto da tempo con un tumore.

