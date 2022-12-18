    LIVE – Finale Coppa del Mondo: la Francia pareggia clamorosamente con Mbappe

    Salvatore Moriello
    LIVE. Clamoroso quello che sta accadendo al Lusail Stadium. Prima il pareggio di Mbappe su rigore, e qualche minuto dopo sempre Mbappe con un fantastico tiro al volo pareggia i conti. 2-2 al minuto 85′!

