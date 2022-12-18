    LIVE – Finale Coppa del Mondo, Argentina-Francia: pareggia Mbappe su rigore

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -

    LIVE – La Francia pareggia dal dischetto grazie al gol di Mbappe. Lancio in profondità per Kolo Muani che scavalca in velocità Otamendi che stende il francese in area di rigore. Dunque, riapre la partita la formazione transalpina. 2-1!

