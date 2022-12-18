    LIVE – Finale Coppa del Mondo, Argentina-Francia: Messi porta in vantaggio l’Albiceleste

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -

    LIVE. Ancora Lionel Messi. Tiro di Lautaro che viene respinto da Lloris, sulla respinta Messi non ha esitato a respingere il pallone in rete. Kounde cerca di salvare il pallone sulla linea, ma non può nulla e l’Argentina torna avanti, 3-2!

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Finale Coppa del Mondo: la Francia pareggia clamorosamente con Mbappe
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Finale Coppa del Mondo, Argentina-Francia: pareggia ancora la Francia con il rigore di Mbappe

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE