    UFFICIALE, Fabrizio Versiero è il nuovo responsabile dei processi amministrativi

    Vittorio Policastro
    La SSC Napoli ha reso noto tramite i propri profili social che Fabrizio Versiero è il nuovo responsabile dei processi amministrativi, figura ricoperta in passato da Antonio Saracino.

