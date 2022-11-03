    ADL a sorpresa: “Sono ancora a Los Angeles ma è come se fossi a bordo campo: forza Napoli sempre!

    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    Il presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis attraverso un tweet di pochi minuti a sorpresa, ha annunciato dove seguirà la partita tra Atalanta. Napoli in programma sabato pomeriggio:

