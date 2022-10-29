    LIVE – Rosso per Lauriente, Sassuolo in 10

    Salvatore Moriello
    Termina in 10 uomini il Sassuolo a causa dell’espulsione di Lauriente. Fallo di frustrazione per l’esterno del Sassuolo e secondo giallo inevitabile.

