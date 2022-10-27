    UFFICIALE – Accordo con Lobotka fino al 2027! Ecco quando ci sarà la firma

    Scritto da:
    Paolo Graus
    -

    Come riporta il giornalista Marco Giordano, oggi a Castelvolturno c’è stato l’incontro tra i dirigenti del Napoli e l’entourage di Lobotka: accordo blindato. Nei prossimi giorni ci sarà l’ufficialità, Lobotka resterà al Napoli fino al 2027.

