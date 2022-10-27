    KKN: Anguissa scalpita per Napoli-Sassuolo!

    Paolo Graus
    Secondo quanto riporta Kiss Kiss Napoli il centrocampista camerunese, rimasto in panchina ieri contro i Rangers, potrebbe partire titolare in Napoli-Sassuolo. Seguiranno aggiornamenti a riguardo.

