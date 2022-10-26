    Niente sold out contro i Rangers. Il dato sugli spettatori…

    Scritto da:
    Antonio De Filippo
    -

    Secondo quanto riportato dal Corriere dello Sport, saranno 40mila gli spettatori che stasera assisteranno al Maradona al match tra Napoli e Rangers.

    Non ci sarà dunque il tutto esaurito, ma con tanti match ravvicinati resta un dato stratosferico…

    Articolo precedenteNapoli, vincere stasera non solo per il primo posto. C’è un record italiano da sfatare
    Articolo successivoKvara out? Possibile sostituto a sorpresa

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE