    LIVE – Papera clamorosa di Meret, pareggia il Bologna!

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -

    Incredibile al Maradona. Poco dopo il gol di Lozano, tiro dalla distanza di Barrow che Meret non riesce a respingere e palla che sfila in rete. 2-2!

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Vantaggio del Napoli, gol di Lozano!
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Ancora avanti il Napoli, gol di Osimhen!

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE