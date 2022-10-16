    Finisce la partita al Maradona, vittoria sofferta del Napoli che sorpassa l’Atalanta!

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -
    Fonte Ssc Napoli

    Finisce al Maradona. Ennesima vittoria del Napoli in casa contro il Bologna per 3-2 grazie al gol di Osimhen che ha deciso la partita. Appuntamento a domenica prossima contro la Roma all’Olimpico.

