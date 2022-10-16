    LIVE – Ancora avanti il Napoli, gol di Osimhen!

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -
    dimaro osimhen

    Ancora in vantaggio il Napoli, gol di Osimhen. Palla per Kvara che imbuca splendidamente per Osimhen che insacca la palla in rete, nonostante la deviazione di Skorupski. 3-2!

