    LIVE – Raddoppia il Napoli, insacca in rete Simeone!

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -

    Calcio d’angolo per il Napoli. La Cremonese ribatte fuori e Mario Rui addomestica la palla. Cross alto che scavalca Radu e Simeone insacca di testa. 2-1 per il Napoli!

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Pareggia la Cremonese. Rimpallo fortuito che premia Dessers. 1-1!
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Chiude la partita il Napoli, Lozano segna in seguito a un contropiede. 1-3!

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE