    UFFICIALE – Comunicato del Napoli sulle condizioni di Zielinski!

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    Piotr Zielinski è uscito dopo il primo tempo del match contro l’Ajax per un trauma contusivo al polpaccio destro.

    A riportarlo il sito ufficiale del club azzurro.

