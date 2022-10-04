    Fischio d’inizio: cominciata Ajax-Napoli!

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    Primo pallone giocato, ci siamo: è iniziata la sfida della Johan Cruyff Arena!

    Articolo precedenteGiuntoli a Sky: “Raspadori dall’inizio? Il mister vuole proseguire sulla linea dell’ultima partita. Kvara? Stanno facendo bene anche gli altri”
    Articolo successivoGiuntoli a Mediaset: “La clausola di Kim? Discorsi prematuri. L’interesse della Juve? Sto bene qua”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE