VIDEO – Kvaratskhelia firma la rete del 2-0 contro la Macedonia del Nord

Luca Lamberti
Kvaradona ancora in gol, il georgiano ha appena realizzato il secondo gol contro la Macedonia del Nord.

Dopo una pressione alta, il calciatore del Napoli ha solo dovuto appoggiare la palla in rete, punteggio sul 2-0. Il video:

