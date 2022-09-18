    Lutto Insigne, il messaggio da parte dell’SSC Napoli

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Dopo la terribile notizia riguardante la perdita del figlio di Lorenzo Insigne, anche l’SSC Napoli si unisce al dolore della famiglia:

    Articolo precedenteFOTO – Napoli a Milano, visita speciale per gli azzurri in ritiro
    Articolo successivoSerie A – Udinese-Inter, le formazioni ufficiali

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE