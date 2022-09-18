Juan Jesus: “Kvaratskhelia si deve divertire e farà bene”

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Le parole di Juan Jesus prima del big match di San Siro Milan-Napoli: “Kvaratskhelia ha molto talento ed è giovane. Può migliorare anche nell’uno contro uno, ma l’importante è che si diverta in campo facendo ciò che crede sia giusto”.

