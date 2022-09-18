De Laurentiis: “Vittoria di sofferenza e tenacia. Godiamocela!”

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

Aurelio De Laurentiis, presidente del Napoli, ha commentato il successo dei partenopei contro il Milan attraverso il suo profilo Twitter.

“Una vittoria di sofferenza e tenacia. Godiamoci questa splendida partita! Forza Napoli Sempre!!”.

Articolo precedenteTop&Flop – Il Napoli continua la cavalcata vincente ed espugna San Siro
Articolo successivoSimeone: “Questo Napoli ha tanta qualità. Il gol? E’ merito di Mario Rui”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE