    UFFICIALE – Infortunio Lozano: arriva il comunicato del Napoli sulle sue condizioni

    Redazione
    Arrivano aggiornamenti sulle condizioni di Lozano. “Hirving Lozano è uscito al termine del primo tempo nel match contro la Lazio per un trauma cranico“. Questo il comunicato del Napoli sul sito ufficiale degli azzurri

