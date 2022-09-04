    Lazio-Napoli, ADL: ”Una grande partita, bravi tutti”

    Salvatore Izzo
    Salvatore Izzo
    -

    Aurelio De Laurentiis, sul proprio profilo Twitter, ha così commentato la vittoria per 2-1 del Napoli contro la Lazio all’Olimpico: ”Una grande partita su un campo difficile. Bravi tutti, calciatori, Spalletti e il suo staff. Forza Napoli Sempre!”

