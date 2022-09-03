VIDEO MN – Il pullman del Napoli è arrivato all’Olimpico

Vincenzo La Montagna
In vista del match contro la Lazio in programma per stasera alle 20:45, il Napoli ha raggiunto in pullman l’Olimpico.

Di seguito in esclusiva il video del momento in cui la squadra raggiunge lo stadio.

