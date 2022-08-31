    LIVE – Sono 6 i minuti di recupero

    Scritto da:
    Gianfranco Vanacore
    -

    Sono stati assegnati 6 minuti di recupero per concludere il match tra Napoli e Lecce

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Ultimo cambio per il Napoli, dentro il Cholito
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Napoli – Lecce, termina qui il match, pareggio al Maradona

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE