    LIVE – Napoli – Lecce, azione confusa e pericolo Lecce

    Scritto da:
    Gianfranco Vanacore
    -

    La freschezza di Lozano e di Kvara si fa sentire. Azione confusa e pericolosa per il Napoli perché Lozano ha saltato un uomo ha scaricato da Kvara che ha calciato. Il tiro del georgiano è stato ribattuto poi grande parata di Falcone su Di Lorenzo

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Politano come un lampo, poi esce dal campo
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Ultimo cambio per il Napoli, dentro il Cholito

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE