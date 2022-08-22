    KK – Mercoledì possibile allenamento a porte aperte: i dettagli

    Vittorio Policastro
    Luciano Spalletti

    Come annunciato da Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli e come anticipato a inizio pre campionato, potrebbe esserci nella giornata di mercoledì un allenamento a porte aperte al Maradona dove vedremo per la prima volta i tre nuovi acquisti all’opera.

