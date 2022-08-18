    Sky – Raspadori è a Villa Stuart: in corso le visite mediche con il Napoli

    Scritto da:
    Vincenzo La Montagna
    -

    Dopo Tanguy Ndombele, anche Giacomo Raspadori è finalmente a Villa Stuart. Come annuncia Sky Sport il neoacquisto del Napoli sosterrà a breve le visite mediche con il club partenopeo.

    Articolo precedenteNapoli e Napoli Futsal, perchè sognare si può, sempre
    Articolo successivoVIDEO – Simeone saluta i tifosi del Napoli: “Contento di essere qui!”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE