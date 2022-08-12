    UFFICIALE – Andrea Petagna è un nuovo giocatore del Monza

    Scritto da:
    Maria Pia Russo
    -
    NAPLES, ITALY - AUGUST 2022, Andrea Petagna, Facebook

    L’AC Monza ha ufficializzato, tramite suo profilo Instagram, l’arrivo di Andrea Petagna.

    Questo il post:

