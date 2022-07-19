    Sky – Il Napoli è forte su Simeone: la situazione

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe Crescibene
    -

    Il Napoli, come riportato da Sky Sport, è forte su Giovanni Simeone, attaccante dell’Hellas Verona. Infatti, come raccontato da Gianluca Di Marzio, l’argentino è favorevole all’operazione ed i contatti con la società veneta stanno andando avanti.

