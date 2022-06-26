GdS – Spunta un nuovo obiettivo di mercato, arriva dal Banfield

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riporta “La Gazzetta dello Sport” il Napoli avrebbe messo gli occhi sul centrocampista classe ’99, in scadenza dicembre 2023 del Banfield: Giuliano Galoppo.

Articolo precedenteIl Mattino – Ounas rompe col Napoli, fra le principali pretendenti spunta la Salernitana
Articolo successivoTMW – Il Monza piomba su un obiettivo del Napoli, offerta da 10 milioni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE